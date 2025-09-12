Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR Shares Acquired by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 27.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $5,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.2% during the first quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 18.7% during the first quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Burney Co. raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.2% during the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.3% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.9% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $840.38 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $438.86 and a 12 month high of $954.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $792.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $685.57.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.09. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 73.17% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The business had revenue of $664.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. Monolithic Power Systems has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $870.00, for a total transaction of $167,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,881,570. This trade represents a 3.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $814.34, for a total transaction of $2,443,020.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 40,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,338,265.26. The trade was a 6.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,792 shares of company stock worth $41,066,150. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MPWR has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, August 1st. William Blair upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $760.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $880.00 to $930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $838.09.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

