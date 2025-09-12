Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.75.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OHI. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $42.47 on Friday. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 1-year low of $35.04 and a 1-year high of $44.42. The company has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 7.10 and a quick ratio of 7.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.14 and a 200-day moving average of $38.20.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.32. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 42.23%.The business had revenue of $235.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Omega Healthcare Investors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.040-3.070 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.3%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 165.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Lisa Egbuonu-Davis sold 2,500 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $100,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 18,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,144.64. This trade represents a 11.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omega Healthcare Investors

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,800,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 430.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,862,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322,878 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,312,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,554,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,506,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,904 shares during the period. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 165.5% during the second quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,312,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,692 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.