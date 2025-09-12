Short Interest in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) Declines By 70.0%

JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 91,800 shares, a decrease of 70.0% from the August 15th total of 306,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 718,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 718,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JQUA opened at $62.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.92. JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $49.25 and a 52 week high of $62.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JQUA. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 775.0% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 516.3% in the 1st quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000.

JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

