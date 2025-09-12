Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) Receives $62.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.3636.

A number of research firms recently commented on O. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on Realty Income from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th.

Get Realty Income alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Realty Income

Institutional Trading of Realty Income

Realty Income Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Realty Income during the 2nd quarter valued at $676,500,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 146,136,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,418,907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624,852 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,573,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,979,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,548,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 420.0% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,139,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,259,000 after buying an additional 1,728,082 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

O opened at $60.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.05. The firm has a market cap of $55.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.43, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.77. Realty Income has a 1 year low of $50.71 and a 1 year high of $64.88.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 2.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Realty Income will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a $0.2695 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.4%. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 313.59%.

About Realty Income

(Get Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.