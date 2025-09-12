Comparing Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series B (OTCMKTS:FWONB) and Alliance Entertainment (NASDAQ:AENT)

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series B (OTCMKTS:FWONB – Get Free Report) and Alliance Entertainment (NASDAQ:AENT – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series B and Alliance Entertainment”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series B $3.32 billion 7.14 -$30.00 million $1.02 93.14 Alliance Entertainment $1.06 billion 0.28 $4.58 million $0.24 24.63

Analyst Recommendations

Alliance Entertainment has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series B. Alliance Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series B, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series B and Alliance Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series B 0 0 0 0 0.00 Alliance Entertainment 0 0 1 0 3.00

Alliance Entertainment has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 69.20%. Given Alliance Entertainment’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Alliance Entertainment is more favorable than Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series B.

Profitability

This table compares Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series B and Alliance Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series B 7.76% N/A N/A Alliance Entertainment 1.42% 18.82% 4.61%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.0% of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series B shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Alliance Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series B shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 81.9% of Alliance Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series B has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alliance Entertainment has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Alliance Entertainment beats Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series B on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series B

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. It is also involved in the operation of the Formula 1 Paddock Club hospitality program; and provision of freight, logistical, and travel related services for the teams and other third parties, as well as the F2 and F3 race series. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Englewood, Colorado. Formula One Group operates as a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

About Alliance Entertainment

Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation operates as a wholesaler, distributor, and e-commerce provider for the entertainment industry worldwide. It offers vinyl records, video games, digital video discs, blu-rays, toys, compact discs, collectibles, and other entertainment and consumer products. The company also provides third party logistics products and services. It distributes its physical media, entertainment products, hardware, and accessories through multi-channel strategy. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Plantation, Florida.

