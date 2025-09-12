Richard Mccathron Sells 2,725 Shares of Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) Stock

Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO – Get Free Report) CEO Richard Mccathron sold 2,725 shares of Hippo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $92,977.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 470,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,049,638.56. The trade was a 0.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Richard Mccathron also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Hippo alerts:

On Friday, August 22nd, Richard Mccathron sold 2,275 shares of Hippo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $77,350.00.

Hippo Trading Up 4.0%

Shares of Hippo stock opened at $37.02 on Friday. Hippo Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.74 and a 1 year high of $37.90. The firm has a market cap of $926.59 million, a PE ratio of -75.55 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hippo

Hippo ( NYSE:HIPO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $1.30. The business had revenue of $117.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.00 million. Hippo had a negative net margin of 2.52% and a negative return on equity of 12.13%. Analysts expect that Hippo Holdings Inc. will post -3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey raised its holdings in Hippo by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 4,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Hippo during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hippo by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Hippo by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hippo by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 154,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. 43.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Hippo from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hippo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 17th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Hippo from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on Hippo

About Hippo

(Get Free Report)

Hippo Holdings Inc provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and business customers primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Services, Insurance-as-a-Service, and Hippo Home Insurance Program. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft, as well as other personal lines policies from third party carriers; and personal and commercial, as well as home, auto, cyber, small business, life, specialty lines, and other insurance products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hippo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hippo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.