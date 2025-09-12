Bk Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) Insider Sells $139,915.59 in Stock

Bk Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Get Free Report) insider Branko Avanic sold 2,031 shares of Bk Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total transaction of $139,915.59. Following the sale, the insider owned 12,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,434.41. This represents a 13.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Branko Avanic also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 8th, Branko Avanic sold 2,000 shares of Bk Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total transaction of $136,820.00.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BKTI opened at $71.43 on Friday. Bk Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.19 and a fifty-two week high of $73.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.46. The company has a market capitalization of $266.43 million, a PE ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 0.43.

Separately, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Bk Technologies from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Bk Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Bk Technologies by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Bk Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $938,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Bk Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new position in Bk Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. 55.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BK Technologies Corporation, through its subsidiary, BK Technologies, Inc, engages in design, manufacture, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios (LMR) that are hand-held (portable) or installed in vehicles (mobile).

