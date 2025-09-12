First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $285.17 and last traded at $284.99, with a volume of 393349 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $281.96.

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund Trading Up 0.1%

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $272.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59 and a beta of 1.12.

Get First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 745,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,655,000 after purchasing an additional 16,573 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 18,445.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 286,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,734,000 after buying an additional 285,350 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 21,635.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 241,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,743,000 after acquiring an additional 240,808 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its position in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 30.2% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 153,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,989,000 after acquiring an additional 35,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 3.6% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 131,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,539,000 after acquiring an additional 4,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund Company Profile

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Internet Composite Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.