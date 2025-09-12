Analyzing Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) & SES AI (NYSE:SES)

SES AI (NYSE:SES – Get Free Report) and Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares SES AI and Miller Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get SES AI alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SES AI N/A -36.08% -31.29% Miller Industries 4.35% 10.48% 6.33%

Volatility & Risk

SES AI has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Miller Industries has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

29.8% of SES AI shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.2% of Miller Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 15.1% of SES AI shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of Miller Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares SES AI and Miller Industries”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SES AI $2.04 million 207.06 -$100.18 million ($0.31) -3.73 Miller Industries $1.26 billion 0.37 $63.49 million $3.66 11.22

Miller Industries has higher revenue and earnings than SES AI. SES AI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Miller Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for SES AI and Miller Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SES AI 0 0 1 0 3.00 Miller Industries 1 0 1 0 2.00

SES AI presently has a consensus target price of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 73.16%. Miller Industries has a consensus target price of $64.00, suggesting a potential upside of 55.82%. Given SES AI’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe SES AI is more favorable than Miller Industries.

Summary

Miller Industries beats SES AI on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SES AI

(Get Free Report)

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, electric vehicle take-off and landing, and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

About Miller Industries

(Get Free Report)

Miller Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment. It also provides transport trailers for moving various vehicles for auto auctions, car dealerships, leasing companies, and other similar operations. The company markets its products under the Century, Vulcan, Challenger, Holmes, Champion, Chevron, Eagle, Titan, Jige, and Boniface brands. Miller Industries, Inc. sells its products through independent distributors in North America, and Canada, Mexico; and through prime contractors to governmental entities. Miller Industries, Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Ooltewah, Tennessee.

Receive News & Ratings for SES AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SES AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.