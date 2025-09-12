Brokerages Set EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) PT at $226.25

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $224.0625.

EPAM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Cowen upgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on EPAM Systems from $210.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on EPAM Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 18th.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on EPAM Systems

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems Stock Up 3.0%

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 854 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 1.7% during the second quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 4,398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.7% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,326 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,912,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Wallace Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 3.1% in the second quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,549 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. 91.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EPAM opened at $157.70 on Friday. EPAM Systems has a 52-week low of $138.15 and a 52-week high of $269.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.53. The company has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.66.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.16. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. EPAM Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. EPAM Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.960-11.120 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.980-3.060 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EPAM Systems will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

About EPAM Systems

(Get Free Report)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.