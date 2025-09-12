Smith & Nephew SNATS (NYSE:SNN) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Smith & Nephew SNATS, Inc. (NYSE:SNN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $38.79 and last traded at $38.72, with a volume of 994152 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.40.

SNN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Smith & Nephew SNATS from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Smith & Nephew SNATS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Smith & Nephew SNATS has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.39. The stock has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a yield of 210.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. Smith & Nephew SNATS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.20%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS by 321.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,429,829 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $105,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616,301 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in Smith & Nephew SNATS by 258.1% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,769,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Smith & Nephew SNATS by 6,663.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,210,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,755 shares in the last quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Smith & Nephew SNATS by 1,063.4% in the 2nd quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA now owns 898,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,525,000 after buying an additional 821,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Smith & Nephew SNATS by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,771,401 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,255,000 after buying an additional 583,809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.64% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Nephew plc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine and ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies, and ENT.

