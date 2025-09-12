Inspire Investing LLC Has $7.84 Million Stock Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. $IBKR

Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,734 shares during the quarter. Interactive Brokers Group comprises 0.9% of Inspire Investing LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $7,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Interactive Brokers Group

In related news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 194,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.49, for a total transaction of $13,098,864.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 461,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,146,635. This trade represents a 29.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 107,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total value of $6,650,591.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 892,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,219,408.09. This represents a 10.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 446,371 shares of company stock valued at $28,954,715 in the last 90 days. 2.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBKR has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $53.75 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $45.50 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.38.

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $63.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.43 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.23. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $30.60 and a one year high of $68.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.43.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 9.78%.Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.49%.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

