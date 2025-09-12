Blue Oak Capital LLC Increases Stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF $SPTL

Blue Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 115.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,833 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,178 shares during the period. Blue Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 43,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc. now owns 321,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,768,000 after acquiring an additional 125,653 shares during the period. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $298,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,028,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,033,000 after acquiring an additional 39,436 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of SPTL stock opened at $27.20 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $25.17 and a 1-year high of $29.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.41.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

