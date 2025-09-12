Militia Capital Partners LP Lowers Holdings in Lamar Advertising Company $LAMR

Militia Capital Partners LP decreased its position in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 66.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the period. Militia Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in Lamar Advertising in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lamar Advertising in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 26,900.0% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 346.0% in the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 79.5% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lamar Advertising news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.28, for a total value of $2,734,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Price Performance

NASDAQ LAMR opened at $128.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $124.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.13. Lamar Advertising Company has a 1 year low of $99.84 and a 1 year high of $139.88. The company has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 1.38.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.74. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 41.85%. The company had revenue of $579.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.72 million. Lamar Advertising has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.090-6.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising Company will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamar Advertising Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 19th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 19th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LAMR shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Citigroup raised Lamar Advertising from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Lamar Advertising from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lamar Advertising from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lamar Advertising currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.20.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

