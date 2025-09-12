Militia Capital Partners LP Takes $631,000 Position in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico, S.A. de C.V. $PAC

Militia Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico, S.A. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,736 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after buying an additional 6,665 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico by 1,688.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 75,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,218,000 after buying an additional 71,312 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico by 40.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico by 7.2% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 813,007 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $150,821,000 after buying an additional 54,495 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico by 18.8% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 23,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after buying an additional 3,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.50.

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico Stock Up 3.4%

NYSE:PAC opened at $256.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.11. Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico, S.A. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $163.76 and a 1-year high of $258.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $237.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.48.

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico (NYSE:PAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $584.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.86 billion. Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 39.81%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico, S.A. de C.V. will post 10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $4.4656 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico’s previous semi-annual dividend of $4.32. This represents a yield of 350.0%. Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico’s payout ratio is presently 81.95%.

About Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and manage airports in Mexico and Jamaica. The company operates twelve international airports in Guadalajara and Tijuana areas, Mexico; and two international airports in Montego Bay, Jamaica.

Further Reading

