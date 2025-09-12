Blue Oak Capital LLC Has $4.23 Million Stake in Pimco Total Return ETF $BOND

Blue Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 33.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,544 shares during the quarter. Pimco Total Return ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Blue Oak Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Blue Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $4,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 9,566.7% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000.

Shares of BOND opened at $93.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.18. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12 month low of $88.95 and a 12 month high of $95.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.54.

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

