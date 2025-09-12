eCIO Inc. Acquires New Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

eCIO Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 814,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,781,000. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 7.6% of eCIO Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 404.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 105,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 84,262 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 206.9% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 76,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 51,696 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 247.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 253,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,924,000 after purchasing an additional 180,519 shares during the period. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 234.4% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 441,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,059,000 after purchasing an additional 309,400 shares during the period.

SCHD stock opened at $27.72 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $23.87 and a 1-year high of $29.72. The company has a market capitalization of $72.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.85.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

