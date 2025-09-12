Militia Capital Partners LP Invests $728,000 in Telesat Corporation $TSAT

Militia Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Telesat Corporation (NASDAQ:TSAT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 38,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,000. Militia Capital Partners LP owned about 0.28% of Telesat as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. LM Asset IM Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Telesat during the fourth quarter worth $13,290,000. Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Telesat during the first quarter worth $2,354,000. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Telesat during the first quarter worth $2,103,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Telesat during the first quarter worth $1,898,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Telesat by 35.8% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 65,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 17,133 shares during the last quarter.

TSAT stock opened at $21.93 on Friday. Telesat Corporation has a 52-week low of $10.11 and a 52-week high of $29.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.10. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 2.08.

Telesat ( NASDAQ:TSAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.69. Telesat had a negative return on equity of 3.54% and a negative net margin of 20.74%.The business had revenue of $77.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.64 million.

Telesat Corporation, a satellite operator, provides mission-critical communications solutions to broadcast, enterprise, and consulting customers worldwide. The company’s satellite-based services allow direct-to-home (DTH) service providers to deliver television programming, audio, and information channels directly to customers’ homes; and enables broadcasters, cable networks, and DTH service providers to transmit television programming services.

