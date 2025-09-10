Tenret Co LLC Decreases Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG

Tenret Co LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,397 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Tenret Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Tenret Co LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 9,139 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 294.8% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 481,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,416,000 after purchasing an additional 359,429 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 384.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 92,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after buying an additional 73,548 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3,171.4% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 67,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 65,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 420.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 25,027 shares in the last quarter.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4%
NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $31.10 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $21.37 and a 12 month high of $31.12. The firm has a market cap of $47.69 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.62.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.
