Belpointe Asset Management LLC Acquires 89,504 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 702.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,504 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 0.6% of Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJR. Blue Barn Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 6,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. LMG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Lauer Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Lauer Wealth LLC now owns 7,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GDS Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 3,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $117.91 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $89.22 and a 12 month high of $128.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.00 and its 200 day moving average is $107.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

