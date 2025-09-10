Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 354,158 Shares of Sea Limited Sponsored ADR $SE

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,777,353 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 354,158 shares during the period. SEA accounts for 1.8% of Acadian Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $623,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 309.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,146 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 60.5% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 19,669 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 7,413 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 30.4% during the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 9,192 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of SEA during the first quarter worth $4,028,000. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 4.7% during the first quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 176,803 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $23,071,000 after purchasing an additional 7,870 shares during the period. 59.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of SEA from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of SEA in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Arete Research cut shares of SEA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective (up previously from $165.00) on shares of SEA in a report on Thursday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SEA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.99.

SEA Stock Performance

Shares of SE opened at $192.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $166.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.49 billion, a PE ratio of 99.81 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Sea Limited Sponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $76.38 and a 52-week high of $195.00.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. SEA had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sea Limited Sponsored ADR will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEA Profile

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

