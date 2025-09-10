Chevron Corporation $CVX Shares Acquired by Integrity Alliance LLC.

Integrity Alliance LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 104.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,410 shares during the quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Chevron by 420.7% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Chevron during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. IFS Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 119.6% during the first quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the first quarter worth about $39,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total transaction of $59,362,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,403,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,102,023.50. This represents a 21.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $636,480.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 1,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,960. The trade was a 77.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Melius Research began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.95.

Chevron Stock Up 0.4%

NYSE:CVX opened at $154.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $154.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.82. Chevron Corporation has a 52 week low of $132.04 and a 52 week high of $168.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.90.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.19. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 7.02%.The company had revenue of $44.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.03%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

