Ransom Advisory Ltd Invests $522,000 in Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV

Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ELV. Private Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 152.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 1,340.0% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on ELV. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $447.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $478.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Elevance Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $492.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $327.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $411.06.

Elevance Health Trading Up 2.4%

ELV opened at $315.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $308.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $372.27. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $273.71 and a 1-year high of $559.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.59.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $8.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.30 by ($0.46). Elevance Health had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 2.83%.The business had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is presently 29.11%.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In other news, Director Susan D. Devore purchased 1,200 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $312.15 per share, with a total value of $374,580.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,502 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,149.30. This represents a 52.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gail Boudreaux purchased 8,500 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $286.94 per share, for a total transaction of $2,438,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 151,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,333,678.80. This trade represents a 5.96% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.