Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF $MGC

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,547 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $9,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 19.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 522,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,199,000 after purchasing an additional 83,569 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 480,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,856,000 after purchasing an additional 10,926 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2,183.2% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 476,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,908,000 after purchasing an additional 455,396 shares during the last quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 474,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 440,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,652,000 after acquiring an additional 10,778 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF stock opened at $237.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $231.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.25. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $173.32 and a fifty-two week high of $238.05. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.