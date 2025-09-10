Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) Plans $0.75 Special Dividend

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Free Report) declared a special dividend on Monday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share on Friday, September 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 19th.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of ESP stock opened at $49.22 on Wednesday. Espey Mfg. & Electronics has a 12 month low of $22.50 and a 12 month high of $52.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.29 million, a P/E ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.16.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Company Profile

Espey Manufacturing & Electronics Corp. is a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, which engages in developing and delivering products for use in military and severe environment applications. Its products include power supplies, converters, transformers, filters, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, uninterruptible power supply (UPS) systems, and antennas.

