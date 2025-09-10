Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) Plans $0.75 Special Dividend

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Free Report) declared a special dividend on Monday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share on Friday, September 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 19th.
Espey Mfg. & Electronics Stock Performance
Shares of ESP stock opened at $49.22 on Wednesday. Espey Mfg. & Electronics has a 12 month low of $22.50 and a 12 month high of $52.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.29 million, a P/E ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.16.
Espey Mfg. & Electronics Company Profile
