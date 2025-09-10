Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0722 per share on Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This is a 0.0% increase from Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Stock Up 0.5%
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ERC opened at $9.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.27. Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 12-month low of $8.44 and a 12-month high of $9.67.
Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Company Profile
