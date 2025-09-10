Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF $FBND

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,554 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,730 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF comprises 1.3% of Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $7,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FBND. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 63.1% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $60,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FBND opened at $46.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.50. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $44.30 and a 12-month high of $47.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.17.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

