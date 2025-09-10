Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC Buys 3,766 Shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) $WMB

Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its stake in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 473.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,562 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,766 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan raised its position in Williams Companies by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan now owns 36,438 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 13,769 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Williams Companies by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,702 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 63,238 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,779,000 after acquiring an additional 15,524 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 7,753 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 59,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,568,000 after acquiring an additional 21,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total value of $115,240.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 311,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,956,984.90. This represents a 0.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Larry C. Larsen sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total transaction of $263,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 77,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,537,973.64. The trade was a 5.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,500 shares of company stock worth $623,115 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on WMB shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Williams Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.86.

Check Out Our Latest Report on WMB

Williams Companies Price Performance

Shares of WMB stock opened at $57.55 on Wednesday. Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.98 and a 12-month high of $63.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.03 and a 200-day moving average of $58.38.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 21.63%.Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Williams Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.010-2.190 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 100.50%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.