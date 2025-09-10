ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Stock Price Up 14% – Should You Buy?

Shares of ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM – Get Free Report) traded up 14% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 6.04 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 5.88 ($0.08). 9,690,752 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 7,125,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.16 ($0.07).
ImmuPharma Trading Up 18.7%
The firm has a market cap of £65.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,483.15 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2.55 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2.76.
ImmuPharma (LON:IMM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported GBX (0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. ImmuPharma had a negative return on equity of 131.41% and a net margin of 3,519.56%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ImmuPharma plc will post -339.0000022 EPS for the current year.
About ImmuPharma
ImmuPharma PLC (LSE AIM: IMM) is a specialty biopharmaceutical company that discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. The Company’s portfolio includes novel peptide therapeutics for autoimmune diseases and anti-infectives. The lead program, P140 (Lupuzor™), is a first-in class autophagy immunomodulator for the treatment of Lupus and preclinical analysis suggest therapeutic activity for many other autoimmune diseases that share the same autophagy mechanism of action.
