McIlrath & Eck LLC Purchases 102 Shares of Danaher Corporation $DHR

McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zeno Equity Partners LLP lifted its position in Danaher by 10.7% in the first quarter. Zeno Equity Partners LLP now owns 192,450 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,496,000 after buying an additional 18,585 shares during the last quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter worth $309,000. Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 147.8% in the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter worth $23,366,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 30.1% in the first quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 8,919 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of DHR stock opened at $198.74 on Tuesday. Danaher Corporation has a 1-year low of $171.00 and a 1-year high of $279.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $201.95 and its 200 day moving average is $199.23. The company has a market cap of $142.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.29, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 14.21%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. Danaher has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.700-7.800 EPS. Research analysts predict that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Danaher news, Director Teri List sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total value of $586,324.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 20,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,379,706.06. This trade represents a 11.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Danaher from $230.00 to $226.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Scotiabank upgraded Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Danaher from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.35.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

