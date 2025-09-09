Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Has $6.13 Million Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated $VRTX

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. reduced its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,646 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 617 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 60,572.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,425,070 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,175,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421,073 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 72.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,917,227 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,414,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,527 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $484,053,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,062,442 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,454,373,000 after purchasing an additional 744,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6,487.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 526,119 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $211,867,000 after purchasing an additional 518,132 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $530.00 price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $550.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $460.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $494.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.10.

Shares of VRTX opened at $395.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $101.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25 and a beta of 0.44. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $362.50 and a 12 month high of $519.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $427.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $455.60.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 23.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($12.83) earnings per share. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce I. Sachs purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $389.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,948,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,535,600. This trade represents a 12.50% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

