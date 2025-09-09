Promising Nuclear Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – September 8th

GE Vernova, Berkshire Hathaway, and Oklo are the three Nuclear stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Nuclear stocks are the total inventory of nuclear warheads and weapons-grade fissile materials that a state possesses, encompassing both deployed and reserve warheads. They include delivery systems (missiles, bombs, submarine-launched weapons) as well as stored plutonium or highly enriched uranium ready for weaponization. Managing these stocks underpins a country’s nuclear deterrent posture and is often regulated by international arms-control agreements. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Nuclear stocks within the last several days.

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Oklo (OKLO)

Oklo Inc. designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

