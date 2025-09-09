Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET Shares Sold by American Trust

American Trust cut its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 30.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,809 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,229 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 179.7% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks Price Performance

Shares of ANET opened at $139.91 on Tuesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.43 and a 1-year high of $145.46. The stock has a market cap of $175.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 40.90%.Arista Networks’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Arista Networks has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wedbush began coverage on Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded Arista Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $150.00 price objective on Arista Networks and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.79.

Insider Activity

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 24,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total value of $3,191,790.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,316,680.09. This represents a 70.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 30,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total transaction of $4,095,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 12,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,771,353.76. This trade represents a 69.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,839,614 shares of company stock worth $724,163,153 over the last three months. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Featured Stories

