Short Interest in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) Rises By 32.9%

Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 9,050,000 shares, agrowthof32.9% from the July 31st total of 6,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 3,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Deckers Outdoor Trading Down 1.0%

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $115.94 on Tuesday. Deckers Outdoor has a 52 week low of $93.72 and a 52 week high of $223.98. The stock has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.01 and a 200-day moving average of $112.25.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The textile maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.25. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 40.49%. The firm had revenue of $964.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Deckers Outdoor has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.550 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Deckers Outdoor announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to repurchase up to 11.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 15.4% during the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 62,902 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,033,000 after purchasing an additional 8,410 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,864 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 2,706 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 3.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,040,244 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $116,310,000 after buying an additional 39,211 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 32.3% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 26,929 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,011,000 after acquiring an additional 6,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 17.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 587,747 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $65,716,000 after acquiring an additional 88,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DECK

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.