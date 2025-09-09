iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR Shares Sold by Windsor Advisory Group LLC

Windsor Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 93.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,564 shares during the period. Windsor Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Barn Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 6,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Lauer Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Lauer Wealth LLC now owns 7,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GDS Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 3,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $118.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $113.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.60. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $89.22 and a 52-week high of $128.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

