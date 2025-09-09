Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. $WEC

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,606 shares during the quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $2,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth about $32,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 252.6% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WEC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. UBS Group set a $107.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.40.

WEC Energy Group Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $107.28 on Tuesday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.94 and a 1 year high of $111.90. The firm has a market cap of $34.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.74.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. WEC Energy Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.170-5.270 EPS. Analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.8925 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $3.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 68.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at WEC Energy Group

In other WEC Energy Group news, EVP Daniel Krueger sold 5,930 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.14, for a total transaction of $659,060.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 6,606 shares in the company, valued at $734,190.84. The trade was a 47.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 9,231 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.88, for a total transaction of $1,023,533.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 56,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,258,399.84. The trade was a 14.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,448 shares of company stock valued at $7,581,132 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

