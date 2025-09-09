Vanguard Value ETF $VTV Shares Bought by McIlrath & Eck LLC

McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,727 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 5.0% of McIlrath & Eck LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $40,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,213,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,491,729,000 after buying an additional 107,405 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,683,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,259,000 after buying an additional 531,068 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,985,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,810,000 after buying an additional 442,395 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 7,683,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,288,000 after buying an additional 70,549 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 6,499,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,677,000 after buying an additional 270,146 shares during the period.

Shares of VTV stock opened at $182.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $142.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $150.43 and a 52 week high of $183.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $179.72 and a 200-day moving average of $173.37.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

