Empowered Funds LLC Boosts Position in PulteGroup, Inc. $PHM

Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,070 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,182 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $14,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,092,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 2,586.8% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,166,902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,958,000 after buying an additional 1,123,471 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 40.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,486,330 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $358,395,000 after buying an additional 1,001,290 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 219.2% in the first quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,039,107 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,820,000 after buying an additional 713,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 136.8% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 988,963 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,698,000 after buying an additional 571,251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PulteGroup Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of PHM stock opened at $141.41 on Tuesday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.07 and a fifty-two week high of $149.47. The stock has a market cap of $27.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 15.50%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.83 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PHM shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PulteGroup from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on PulteGroup from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on PulteGroup from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.46.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PHM

About PulteGroup

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.