Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI Shares Bought by McIlrath & Eck LLC

McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $150,448,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 809.4% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 28,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,399,000 after acquiring an additional 25,795 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lionshead Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $250,000. 28.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $320.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $312.53 and its 200-day moving average is $291.90. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $236.42 and a 1 year high of $322.05. The company has a market cap of $525.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.