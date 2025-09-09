Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. Decreases Position in Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 937 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Vega Investment Solutions bought a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Price Performance

NYSE BAC opened at $49.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.10. Bank of America Corporation has a 12-month low of $33.06 and a 12-month high of $50.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 14.81%.The company had revenue of ($22,273.00) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 32.75%.

Bank of America announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Baird R W downgraded Bank of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Bank of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.39.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, insider James P. Demare sold 148,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total value of $6,762,177.87. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 223,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,180,656.99. This represents a 39.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Articles

