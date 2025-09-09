Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Has $6.02 Million Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,322 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International comprises about 1.6% of Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $6,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Philip Morris International by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,621,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,320,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,283 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,840,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,466,730,000 after buying an additional 4,563,632 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,712,994,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,794,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,018,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PM has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.91.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.6%

NYSE PM opened at $162.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $253.00 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.49. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.12 and a 52 week high of $186.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.53.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 120.86%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. Philip Morris International has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.080-2.130 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.66%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

