Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Has $3.80 Million Stock Position in General Dynamics Corporation $GD

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 259.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,003 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 10,106 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GD. Rialto Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in General Dynamics by 213.8% in the 1st quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $284.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $314.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $309.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $315.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 17,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.40, for a total transaction of $5,600,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 16,627 shares in the company, valued at $5,260,782.80. This represents a 51.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 33,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.20, for a total transaction of $10,634,848.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 45,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,244,518.40. This represents a 42.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 458,260 shares of company stock worth $138,125,545 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $322.79 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $311.28 and a 200-day moving average of $285.34. General Dynamics Corporation has a 1-year low of $239.20 and a 1-year high of $326.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $86.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.50.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.27. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The company had revenue of $13.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. General Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.050-15.150 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.27%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

