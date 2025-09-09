Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Acquires New Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 745,630 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $90,818,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 210.1% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 214 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 4,485.7% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 321 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Loop Capital set a $150.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Erste Group Bank began coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.58.

TJX opened at $140.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.07, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $130.23 and a 200-day moving average of $126.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.22 and a 12-month high of $145.58.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.63% and a net margin of 8.59%.TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

