Empowered Funds LLC Acquires 55,755 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 286,057 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,755 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.6% of Empowered Funds LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $44,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 242.9% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $28,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $28,000. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 85.7% in the first quarter. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $39,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on GOOGL. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised shares of Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.44.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $234.04 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.53 and a 1 year high of $238.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $196.95 and its 200 day moving average is $175.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.16. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The company had revenue of $96.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.60 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 8.95%.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total value of $4,637,754.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 42,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,371,905.30. This represents a 35.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.92, for a total transaction of $6,497,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,462,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,281,408.64. This trade represents a 1.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 254,710 shares of company stock worth $49,208,380 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

