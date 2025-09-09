Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Invests $64.82 Million in Tractor Supply Company $TSCO

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,176,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $64,816,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI owned approximately 0.22% of Tractor Supply at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Tractor Supply by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth $41,000. 98.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up from $57.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.80.

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, Director Denise L. Jackson sold 4,630 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total transaction of $258,955.90. Following the sale, the director owned 35,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,973,657.84. The trade was a 11.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 6,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $390,112.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 40,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,344,292.80. The trade was a 14.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,680 shares of company stock worth $12,071,552 in the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tractor Supply Stock Down 0.7%

TSCO opened at $60.09 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.28. Tractor Supply Company has a fifty-two week low of $46.85 and a fifty-two week high of $63.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.76.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.83% and a net margin of 7.18%.The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Tractor Supply has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.000-2.180 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 25th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 25th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.10%.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

