Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $16.61 Million Position in ConocoPhillips $COP

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 158,177 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $16,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COP. Triumph Capital Management boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 2,364 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Crestline Management LP boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 16,912 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 5,111 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 17,128 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,699,000 after buying an additional 2,834 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,697 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,532,000 after buying an additional 7,007 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,406,157 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $337,789,000 after buying an additional 228,109 shares during the period. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

NYSE:COP opened at $92.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.69. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $79.88 and a 12-month high of $116.08.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The energy producer reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 15.26%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Melius initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Melius Research initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $117.00 target price (up previously from $113.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.95.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Kirk L. Johnson acquired 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $94.24 per share, for a total transaction of $499,472.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 14,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,024.48. This represents a 57.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

See Also

