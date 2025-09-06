Parkwood LLC Grows Holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. $EQH

Parkwood LLC grew its stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 240,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,170 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in Equitable were worth $12,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Equitable in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Equitable in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equitable in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 154.3% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equitable in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EQH opened at $53.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.04 and a 200 day moving average of $52.08. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.99 and a 52 week high of $56.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.07 and a beta of 1.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 5th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.10%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EQH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Equitable from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Equitable from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Equitable from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equitable currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.90.

In related news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 6,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $367,271.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 88,678 shares in the company, valued at $4,796,593.02. This represents a 7.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.86, for a total transaction of $134,836.00. Following the sale, the director owned 26,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,348,411.86. This represents a 9.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 143,090 shares of company stock valued at $7,549,152. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

