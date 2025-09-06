National Wealth Management Group LLC Makes New Investment in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. $OHI

National Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OHI. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 776,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,398,000 after buying an additional 28,921 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 93,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,524,000 after acquiring an additional 4,943 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 177.3% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OHI opened at $43.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.64 and a 200 day moving average of $38.00. The company has a current ratio of 7.10, a quick ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.71. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.04 and a 12-month high of $44.42.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $235.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.49 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 42.23% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Omega Healthcare Investors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.040-3.070 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 165.43%.

Insider Transactions at Omega Healthcare Investors

In related news, Director Lisa Egbuonu-Davis sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $100,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 18,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,144.64. The trade was a 11.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on OHI shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.38.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

(Free Report)

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.