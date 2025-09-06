Petrus Trust Company LTA Has $740,000 Holdings in DoorDash, Inc. $DASH

Petrus Trust Company LTA cut its holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 55.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,026 shares during the quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in DoorDash in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in DoorDash in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in DoorDash by 55.6% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. SouthState Corp lifted its stake in DoorDash by 762.5% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in DoorDash by 404.0% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DASH shares. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target (up from $275.00) on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $214.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of DoorDash in a report on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DoorDash presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.65.

DoorDash Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of DoorDash stock opened at $246.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.00. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.32 and a 12-month high of $278.15. The company has a market capitalization of $105.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.14 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. DoorDash had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 6.57%.The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. DoorDash’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DoorDash news, Director Stanley Tang sold 45,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.69, for a total value of $10,929,732.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 26,070 shares in the company, valued at $6,274,788.30. This represents a 63.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.74, for a total value of $13,787,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 22,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,216,558.30. This trade represents a 68.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,019,042 shares of company stock worth $248,122,219 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Profile

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Further Reading

