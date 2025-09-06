Parkwood LLC Grows Position in ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Parkwood LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 103.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,824 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,676 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow comprises about 2.2% of Parkwood LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $24,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Petrus Trust Company LTA grew its stake in ServiceNow by 100.0% during the first quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA now owns 1,072 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 5.5% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Nearwater Capital Markets Ltd acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth about $9,554,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in ServiceNow by 2.8% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 202,223 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $161,123,000 after buying an additional 5,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 1.0% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 17,377 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,834,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow Trading Up 1.6%

NOW opened at $913.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $936.79 and its 200-day moving average is $922.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $678.66 and a 1-year high of $1,198.09. The company has a market cap of $189.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.02, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.52. ServiceNow had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Paul Fipps sold 1,452 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $895.05, for a total transaction of $1,299,612.60. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 457 shares in the company, valued at $409,037.85. This trade represents a 76.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,825 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $916.63, for a total transaction of $5,339,369.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 6,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,062,590.82. This represents a 46.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,976 shares of company stock worth $17,049,775 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,025.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,120.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays set a $1,210.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,115.20.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

